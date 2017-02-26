Martin O’Neill says he has no interest in the Leicester job

The 64-year-old says he’s enjoying his job as Ireland manager too much to consider it

Ireland Manager Martin O’Neill has said he has no interest in taking the Leicester job. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has ruled himself out of taking the Leicester City job and committed to his current job.

O’Neill previously managed the current Premier League champions from 1995 to 2000 but has no interest in taking the vacant position after Claudio Ranieri was sacked.

Speaking on BBC’s 5 Live this morning, O’Neill said he’s enjoying the Ireland job too much to consider replacing the Italian.

“I’m enjoying it immensely,” he said. “We’ve got a job to do. We’ve got a big, big game coming up in a couple of weeks’ time. A very, very important job in a World Cup qualifying game against Wales.

“I couldn’t be distracted even then and I would want to try and see whether we get through, whether we don’t, whether we fall flat on our faces – I don’t know. The Euros last year were very enjoyable, the qualification was great and I’m getting great enjoyment out of this.”

He reiterated his committment to Ireland when pressed on whether the Leicester owners would be wasting their time in contacting him, even if it was on a job-sharing basis.

“I wouldn’t be going. I’m enjoying the job here in this moment and (we’ve) a big, big game ahead in a couple of weeks’ time and some difficult matches coming ahead.

“I haven’t even thought about it. If someone was trying to do two jobs at the same time, I think there would be problems if you didn’t get the results on both sides.”

