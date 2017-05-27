Marco Silva announced new manager of Watford

Watford have named former Hull boss Marco Silva as their new head coach.

Silva left Hull following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season, and replaces Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road.

Although the Portuguese was unable to save Hull from the drop, Silva impressed during his five months in charge of the Tigers and had been linked with vacancies at Porto and Crystal Palace.

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said on the club’s website: “Marco was one of the most sought-after head coaches in the Premier League.

“His pedigree and promise speaks for itself, with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe as well as his work at Hull City last season.

“We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a head coach of his profile and potential.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Watford fan and I’m sure all supporters will join me in offering Marco and his family the warmest of welcomes to Vicarage Road.”

The 39-year-old Silva won the Greek title with Olympiacos in 2016 and the Portuguese Cup with Sporting in 2015. He had also coached with Estoril before moving to Hull in January of this year.