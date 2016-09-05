Manchester United will continue to honour Matt Busby in directors’ box

Manchester United will continue to honour the memory of former manager Matt Busby in the directors’ box at Old Trafford despite his family being moved out.

An online petition was started following a report the plaques on the seats used by Busby, and subsequently his children and grandchildren, had been removed.

The plaques have been taken off the seats but the four plates bearing the name Busby have been given to the family at their request.

However, it is understood United will have a new plaque made for the seat which Busby sat in, similar to those which were created to mark the achievements of Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Following Busby’s death in 1994 the directors’ box seats were transferred to his children Sandy and Sheena, who both died in the 2014-15 season.

Second Captains

United made the seats available to Busby’s grandchildren for one more year and then offered six (three apiece) complimentary season tickets in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand plus free hospitality.

“The club continues to provide tickets and hospitality for the descendants of Sir Matt but with the passing of his children that hospitality will continue in the Warwick Suite,” said a statement from Manchester United.

“My dad always said it was a privilege to have those box tickets,” Amanda Eustace, one of Busby’s granddaughters, told the Manchester Evening News.

“We have been extremely grateful to United for what they have given us over the past years.

“We do still have season tickets, which is absolutely fantastic.”

Busby revived the Red Devils after the devastating 1958 Munich air disaster in which he was seriously hurt and which claimed 23 lives, including eight players, and went on to win the club’s first European Cup a decade later.

He also won the league title five times and the FA Cup twice and when he retired the club gave him seats in the directors’ box, where a plaque was placed to mark his achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bronze statue of Busby was erected outside Old Trafford in 1996 and one of the roads to the stadium is named after him.