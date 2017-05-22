Manchester United to play friendly match in Dublin

The meeting of Jose Mourinho’s men with the Serie A side will take place on August 2nd

Emmet Malone at the Aviva stadium

Manchester United have announced they will face Sampdoria in a friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

The FAI has confirmed that Manchester United will play Serie A side Sampdoria on August second in a preseason friendly at the Aviva stadium.

“I had two wonderful years at Sampdoria,” said former Republic of Ireland star Liam Brady at the announcement, “and I’ve been telling them at the club that this is going to be great for them, coming to Dublin to play Manchester United in front of what will be a full-house.

“It won’t be too far off the start of the new season and I think you are going to see a new Manchester United, I think Jose Mourinho is going to be active over the summer and I think it will be great for Sampdoria; United are probably the best supported club in Dublin so it will be a great occasion.”

Brady says that he has “the fondest memories,” of his time in Genoa but believes that Italian football still has “a long way to come back,” with just Juventus really able to “fly the flag at the top European level these days.

“When I was there a man called Paolo Mantovani had taken over Samdoria and resolved to put them on the map. He did that by signing some big names but also the best young Italian players; they signed Roberto Mancini at 17 and he was probably the best player to ever play for the club.

“Like everyone else, they are a long way Juventus now but they are still one of Italy’s favourite teams; they give young players a chance.”

Tickets for the game go on sale this Friday from Ticketmaster.

