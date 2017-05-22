Manchester United to play friendly match in Dublin

The meeting of Jose Mourinho’s men with the Serie A side will take place on August 2nd

Manchester United have announced they will face Sampdoria in a friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United have announced they will face Sampdoria in a friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium as part of their pre-season preparations this summer.

The meeting with the Serie A side will take place on August 2nd and be the seventh fixture of United’s summer schedule.

Jose Mourinho’s men begin with five matches in the United States, against the LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

They are then set to head to Norway to face Valerenga in Oslo at the end of July.

United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said on Monday: “The team has a good variety of games over the summer, playing in great stadiums and allowing a large number of our global family of fans to see live games across the world.

“The pre-season programme has been put together to ensure the manager and his squad have a great platform to prepare for next season with games against top class opposition.”

