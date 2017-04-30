Manchester United stumble in top four race with Swansea draw

Mourinho’s team dominated for large periods but controversial penalty earns a point

Jamie Jackson at Old Trafford

Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson scores against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson scores against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

Manchester United 1 Swansea 1

Manchester United conceded a late Gylfi Sigurdsson equaliser that levelled out Wayne Rooney’s questionable penalty as José Mourinho’s side dropped two points in the race for a top-four finish.

Rooney needlessly barged Jordan Ayew for the 79th-minute free-kick that Sigurdsson curled into the right-hand corner. It left David de Gea stationary, the goalkeeper perhaps confused by Ander Herrera, who ran back from the wall on to the line and then back out again.

Factor in the forcing off of Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly, whose injuries Mourinho can ill-afford as they lengthen an already long list, and this was a difficult day for United. Marcus Rashford may also be the subject of much discussion after his fall for Rooney’s 45th-minute spot-kick came when looking for contact with Lukasz Fabianski, the Swansea City goalkeeper.

When Mourinho looks at the table he will see United in fifth position on 65 points meaning that despite this 25th unbeaten Premier League match in a row, a Champions League berth is out of their hands ahead of the weekend fixtures for Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Swansea deserve much credit for the way in which they fought back and the point could be invaluable in their fight against relegation as they remain third-bottom but close to two behind Hull City.

