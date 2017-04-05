Manchester United replicating relegation form at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho’s team have had the worst win rate at home this season since 1974

Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Tuesday night’s draw with Everton at Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

Another draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday left Manchester United with their lowest home win rate since their 1973-74 relegation season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury-time penalty at least saw United avoid defeat against Everton, and kept them unbeaten in the Premier League since their loss at Chelsea on October 23rd.

Of those 20 games, though, 10 have been draws — and with five of their last six home games falling into that category, they have won just six league games at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

Despite just one defeat in the 16 fixtures, that gives the Portuguese a worse home win percentage than his much-maligned predecessors Louis van Gaal and David Moyes — and indeed any United manager since they returned from their one-year hiatus in Division Two:

Jose Mourinho (2016-17): 37.5 per cent (six home wins in 16 games)

Louis van Gaal (2014-16): 68 per cent (26 of 38)

Ryan Giggs (2014, caretaker): 67 per cent (two of three)

David Moyes (2013-14): 44 per cent (seven of 16)

Alex Ferguson (1986-2013): 72 per cent (370 of 517)

Ron Atkinson (1981-86): 58 per cent (65 of 112)

Dave Sexton (1977-81): 52 per cent (44 of 84)

Tommy Docherty (1972-77): Top flight: 55 per cent (40 of 73); Division Two: 81 per cent (17 of 21)

