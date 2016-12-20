Manchester United open to extending José Mourinho stay

Portuguese signed three-year contract to replace the sacked Louis van Gaal in July

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho talks to Wayne Rooney. Photograph: Phil Noble Livepic/Reuters

Manchester United are open to José Mourinho extending his stay as manager beyond the three-year contract he signed in the summer. The club are delighted with the start the side have made and believe he is the man to bring a 21st league title to Old Trafford.

Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Louis van Gaal in July, is keen to remain at United beyond his current contract and it is understood the owners, the Glazer family, are also in favour.

While there is a recognition at the club Mourinho’s future is dependent on the team’s style of play as well as results, the manager has already impressed on and off the field. United are unbeaten in 10 games, winning seven, and the 2-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday was a third in succession in the Premier League.

Light-hearted

The view that Mourinho has been grumpy and discontented at times has caused some bemusement among the United hierarchy, with it being said the manager can be light-hearted around the players and a practical joker. Mourinho said in October: “I would like to stay here for many, many years. That would mean that probably I wouldn’t be searching for another club in the Premier League.”

There is also no concern regarding Mourinho’s decision to live at the Lowry hotel in Manchester rather than a private house. His inner circle of assistants and coaches have taken apartments near the city-centre hotel.

United have sanctioned a sizeable spend in the winter transfer window, as when Juan Mata joined in January 2014 from Chelsea for £37.1 million, and Mourinho will look to strengthen the squad if any of his long-term targets become available.

He retains an interest in Southampton’s José Fonte, yet the impressive form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, plus that of Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly, who are injured, means Mourinho already has options in defence. Southampton will accept offers over £5 million for the 32-year-old Fonte.

- Guardian service

