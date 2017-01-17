Manchester United extend Antonio Valencia’s contract to 2018

The 31-year-old has been Jose Mourinho’s first-choice right-back all season

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension in Antonio Valencia’s contract. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension in Antonio Valencia’s contract. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

Antonio Valencia will remain at Manchester United until 2018 after the club triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract.

The 31-year-old has become a key player at Old Trafford since joining from Wigan in 2009.

Valencia has established himself as Jose Mourinho’s first-choice right-back and now been rewarded with an extended stay at United.

United last week announced they had triggered the extension clause in midfielder Marouane Fellaini’s contract.

Valencia has made 23 appearances for United this term under Mourinho, who attempted to bring him to Real Madrid during his time in Spain.

“I tried to sign Antonio a number of years ago, when I was at Madrid,” Mourinho told MUTV in November.

“Even though he was not playing right-back at the time, I thought he could be phenomenal in that position. As it was, United told me ‘no chance!”’

He added: “I am not surprised by his form this season.

“He has been clean of injuries, save for an operation on his arm which did not keep him out for long, and I have also been able to keep him fresh by resting him in certain Europa League games.

“I think he is the right-back to give us the maximum we can in terms of our attacking football.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.