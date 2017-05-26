Manchester City set to announce signing of Bernardo Silva

Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Manchester City.

City are set to win the race for the Portugal international ahead of neighbours Manchester United, who were also interested in the €57million-rated 22-year-old.

The player flew into Manchester Airport on Thursday night and is is understood negotiations are at an advanced stage with City.

Silva’s arrival would signal the start of manager Pep Guardiola’s overhaul of a squad which finished a disappointing third in the Premier League in his first season in charge.

On Thursday the club announced the departures of goalkeeper Willy Cabellero, full backs Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna – in addition to the previously-known departure of Pablo Zabaleta – and winger Jesus Navas as the clear-out of players signed by previous managers began.

Midfielder Yaya Toure is also out of contract this summer and, despite fighting his way back into the reckoning having initially been frozen out by Guardiola, his future remains in the balance.

The Ivory Coast international would have to accept a pay cut to stay on with a short-term deal, although the suggestion from the 34-year-old’s advisers is that the financial side would not be a problem.

It means Guardiola is likely to be looking for at least five new signings this summer as he seeks to close the 15-point gap to champions Chelsea.

Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta confirmed his move to West Ham on Friday. The Argentina international will join the Irons on a two-year deal from July 1st, when his contract with Manchester City expires having been released at the Etihad Stadium.

“This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham. I hope I can give you good moments. Of course, I come to the club to enjoy myself and hopefully we can have a very successful time,” Zabaleta told West Ham TV.