Manchester City receive small fine for anti-doping breach

City admitting failing to ensure that their ‘club whereabouts’ was accurate

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 after accepting a charge of breaching the Football Association's anti-doping rules.

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 after accepting a charge of breaching the Football Association's anti-doping rules.

 

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 after accepting a charge of breaching the Football Association’s anti-doping rules.

City admitting failing to ensure their ‘club whereabouts’ information was accurate.

The punishment was imposed followed an independent regulatory commission hearing.

Clubs are required to keep the FA informed of the location of their players in order to facilitate drug-testing. This would include providing the times of training sessions, home addresses of players or other addresses where the team may stay overnight.

City were charged after failing to comply with this requirement three times in the space of 12 months. No details of the specific incidents have been given but it is understood the issue related to the club in general rather than particular individuals.

City indicated last month they would not contest the charge.

A statement from the FA read: “Following an independent regulatory commission hearing, Manchester City have been fined £35,000 and warned as to their future conduct after admitting a breach of the FA’s rules on anti-doping. ”City were charged with failing to ensure their ‘club whereabouts’ information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d).“

The matter concerned the FA’s regulations and not the World Anti-Doping Agency or UK Anti-Doping, who do not deal with team violations.

The club were contacted for comment but confirmed they would not be doing so.

