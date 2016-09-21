Manchester City make it nine straight wins at Swansea
Spurs hit five past Gillingham; West Ham leave it late against Accrington; Manchester sides to meet in fourth round
Aleix Garcia scores Manchester City’s second goal in the EFL Cup match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images
EFL Cup round-up: Manchester City reached the fourth round of the League Cup with a 2-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday as they continued their imperious start to the season under Pep Guardiola with a ninth straight win in all competitions.
Holders City, who have won two of the last three League Cups, took the lead through Gael Clichy four minutes after half-time and made the tie safe when 19-year-old Aleix Garcia found the net midway through the second half.
Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson grabbed a consolation deep into stoppage time.
Tottenham Hotspur made light work of third tier Gillingham, as Christian Eriksen scored twice in a 5-0 thrashing, while West Ham needed a 96th-minute free kick from Dimitri Payet to beat League Two side Accrington Stanley 1-0.
Charlie Austin and Jake Hesketh were on target for Southampton as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in an all-Premier League tie while Sunderland’s Paddy McNair scored twice in a 2-1 win over Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
Hull City booked their spot in the next round after coming from behind to beat struggling Stoke City 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Markus Henriksen, while Bristol City beat Fulham 2-1.
FOURTH ROUND DRAW
West Ham v Chelsea
Manchester United v Manchester City
Arsenal v Reading
Liverpool v Tottenham
Bristol City v Hull City
Leeds v Norwich
Newcastle v Preston
Southampton v Sunderland
Ties to be played October 25th/26th
(Guardian service)