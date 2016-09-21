Manchester City make it nine straight wins at Swansea

Spurs hit five past Gillingham; West Ham leave it late against Accrington; Manchester sides to meet in fourth round

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Aleix Garcia scores Manchester City’s second goal in the EFL Cup match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

EFL Cup round-up: Manchester City reached the fourth round of the League Cup with a 2-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday as they continued their imperious start to the season under Pep Guardiola with a ninth straight win in all competitions.

Holders City, who have won two of the last three League Cups, took the lead through Gael Clichy four minutes after half-time and made the tie safe when 19-year-old Aleix Garcia found the net midway through the second half.

Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson grabbed a consolation deep into stoppage time.

Tottenham Hotspur made light work of third tier Gillingham, as Christian Eriksen scored twice in a 5-0 thrashing, while West Ham needed a 96th-minute free kick from Dimitri Payet to beat League Two side Accrington Stanley 1-0.

Charlie Austin and Jake Hesketh were on target for Southampton as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in an all-Premier League tie while Sunderland’s Paddy McNair scored twice in a 2-1 win over Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Hull City booked their spot in the next round after coming from behind to beat struggling Stoke City 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Markus Henriksen, while Bristol City beat Fulham 2-1.

FOURTH ROUND DRAW

West Ham v Chelsea

Manchester United v Manchester City

Arsenal v Reading

Liverpool v Tottenham

Bristol City v Hull City

Leeds v Norwich

Newcastle v Preston

Southampton v Sunderland

Ties to be played October 25th/26th

(Guardian service)

