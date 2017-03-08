Manchester City left frustrated by resilient Stoke

Manchester City 0 Stoke City 0

Even as Sergio Agüero completed his transformation from substitute to captain, Manchester City went from prolific to oddly impotent. They had scored five goals in each of their two previous home games but drew a blank against Stoke to end a four-match winning run in the Premier League and miss the chance to go second.

Agüero led Manchester City for the first time under Pep Guardiola but his scoring run came to an abrupt end as, after the drama of recent weeks at the Etihad came a dullness that suited both Stoke - who belied their wretched record against the top teams this season with a display of defiance - and Chelsea.

Stoke had been the first to threaten. Erik Pieters delivered a left-wing cross and Mame Biram Diouf, scorer of the winner on this ground three seasons ago, slid in for a shot that Willy Caballero palmed away.

It was an exception to the rule in a pattern of possession from Manchester City, with Stoke camped behind the ball, challenging the favourites to break them down. As early as the 13th minute, Guardiola was impatient enough to dart into the Stoke technical area to meet a clearance and ensure his side could take a throw quicker.

It was an indication they made a slow start. A first shot did not materialise for 18 minutes and that, from Agüero, was deflected wide. A greater indication of his capabilities came with a gliding solo run that was unceremoniously halted. Phil Bardsley was duly booked. From the resulting free-kick, Aleksandar Kolarov tested Lee Grant but the goalkeeper was well shielded.

Bruno Martins Indi had been an injury doubt but contrived to disrupt many a promising attack, inserting his sizeable frame into the way. Diouf executed a fine last-ditch tackle on Leroy Sané when the in-form winger seemed primed to shoot. It was a sign that, while Mark Hughes had seemed to select an offensive line-up, with Saido Berahino granted a first Stoke start since his £15m move from West Brom, attackers did not neglect their defensive duties.

Stoke’s task may have been rendered easier by the way Guardiola looked to spare a couple of his premier players ahead of supposedly more demanding tests. Raheem Sterling was omitted altogether while David Silva dropped to the bench. It is a safe assumption both will start against Monaco and Liverpool next week but, without them, their colleagues struggled to show the same incision and intensity.

In Sterling’s place, Guardiola selected Jesús Navas but the Spaniard began by showing a characteristic inability to find a team-mate with a cross. The recalled Kevin de Bruyne showed more in a series of driving runs but, when Nicolás Otamendi almost found him with just Grant to beat, the Belgian was unable to control the ball. And the most inventive player in the first half wore a Stoke shirt. Ramadan Sobhi showed his trickery, displaying ‘Cruyff turns’ in front of Johan Cruyff’s protégé, Guardiola, and eluding his would-be marker, Bacary Sagna, at will.

If there was some surprise that Guardiola did not make a half-time substitution, he did move De Bruyne into the No 10 role. But it was entirely predictable that Stoke adopted the same game plan upon the resumption and they had the first chance of the second half, too.

Jonathan Walters flicked the ball on for Berahino and had the newcomer been sharper, he would have sprinted clear. As it was, the fact this was his first start for almost six months was evident as Gaël Clichy was able to catch up and block his shot.

At the other end, Sané looked the liveliest of City’s attackers. When he went down under Bardsley’s challenge, referee Neil Swarbrick might have dismissed the defender. Instead he booked the German for diving. Undeterred, Sané ventured forward again to find Agüero, whose goal-bound shot was headed over by Pieters.

Guardiola belatedly brought on David Silva and the Spaniard was involved immediately, finding De Bruyne. He picked out Sané, but the youngster skied a shot into the ranks of the fans.

Hughes countered by introducing Ibrahim Afellay to help Bardsley deal with Sané . The next threat came from the other flank, however, with De Bruyne, who had taken over from Navas on the right, delivering a low centre. Ryan Shawcross prevented Agüero from applying a decisive touch.

Then, as the pressure built, Manchester City came as close as they had all evening. Silva played a one-two with Fernandinho, accepting the Brazilian’s return ball and looking to place his shot in the far corner of Grant’s goal.

It rolled agonisingly past the post and Otamendi headed Silva’s corner on to the roof of the net. Sané, too, went close at the end. So it was, then, that Stoke joined the select band of sides to stop Guardiola’s team from scoring to secure a hard-earned point.

(Guardian service)