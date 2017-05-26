Manchester City announce signing of Bernardo Silva

Manchester City have announced the signing of Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva.

City will pay £43million (€50m) for the 22-year-old, who will officially move on July 1st.

It means City have won the race for the Portugal international ahead of neighbours Manchester United, who were also interested in him.

The player flew into Manchester Airport on Thursday night and negotiations were swiftly concluded.

“It feels great. To be honest I’m now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great,” Silva told his new club’s official website.

“I’m very happy to be part of Manchester City’s team and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.

“Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by (Pep) Guardiola, you don’t say no. If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best.

“As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It’s great to be working with him and to have this opportunity.”

Silva’s arrival signals the start of manager Guardiola’s overhaul of a squad which finished a disappointing third in the Premier League in his first season in charge.

On Thursday the club announced the departures of goalkeeper Willy Cabellero, full-backs Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna — in addition to the previously-known exit of Pablo Zabaleta — and winger Jesus Navas as the clear-out of players signed by previous managers began.

Midfielder Yaya Toure is also out of contract this summer and, despite fighting his way back into the reckoning having initially been frozen out by Guardiola, his future remains in the balance.

The Ivory Coast international would have to accept a pay cut to stay on with a short-term deal, although the suggestion from the 34-year-old’s advisers is that the financial side would not be a problem.

It means Guardiola is likely to be looking for at least five new signings this summer as he seeks to close the 15-point gap to champions Chelsea.