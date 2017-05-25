Manchester City announce four more summer departures

Manchester City have announced the departure of four more senior players whose contracts come to an end this summer.

Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero will all leave as free agents, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Their departures follow that of long-serving right back Pablo Zabaleta, who announced prior to the end of the 2016-17 he would be moving on.

City announced the latest exits at regular intervals throughout the afternoon.

The developments could be the start of an overhaul of the squad at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola looks to rebuild following an underwhelming first season at the club.

The future of influential midfielder Yaya Toure is uncertain too as his contract is also due to end.