Man United to receive 9,950 tickets for Europa League final

Manchester United fans will receive just under 10,000 tickets for the Europa League final, little over a fifth of the Friends Arena capacity.

Jose Mourinho’s men head to Sweden later this month to take on Dutch giants Ajax after an arduous continental campaign.

United will receive 9,950 tickets for the Stockholm finale at the Friends Arena, which will have a capacity of 48,000 on May 24th.

United have moved to maximise tickets for their fans by holding an event for staff at Old Trafford rather than taking them to Sweden.

It is understood United’s allocation is comprised of 9,626 general admission, 204 hospitality and 120 disabled tickets.

In addition, many of the 17,000 general sale tickets are believed to have been bought by United fans anticipating their side would make the final.

Ajax will also have around 10,000 tickets with the remaining 11,000 going to sponsors, national associations and the like.

Liverpool were given 10,236 tickets for last season’s Europa League against Sevilla at Basle’s 35,000-capacity St Jakob-Park.