Man United huff and puff but can’t blow Burnley’s door down

Manchester United 0 Burnley 0

Manchester United stretched their winless Premier League streak to four games after their manager Jose Mourinho and midfielder Ander Herrera were sent off in a 0-0 home draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Referee Mark Clattenburg dismissed Mourinho at halftime after the Portuguese protested over a first-half penalty claim being waved away by the official, while Herrera was red-carded for a second bookable foul midway through the second half.

United missed a barrage of chances in either half and hit the woodwork twice as they laid siege to Burnley’s goal, whose keeper Tom Heaton produced a superb performance against his former club with a string of spectacular saves.

The 30-year old, who never got a look-in at United during his 2005-2010 stint at Old Trafford, denied Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic three times each, including a breathtaking stop to keep out the latter’s close-range overhead kick.