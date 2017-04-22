Man United confirm significant injuries to Rojo and Ibrahimovic

Duo both injured knee ligaments during Europa extra-time win over Anderlecht

Manchester United have confirmed Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered ‘significant knee ligament damage’ in their Europea league win over Anderlecht. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty

Manchester United have confirmed Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered ‘significant knee ligament damage’ in their Europea league win over Anderlecht. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty

 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are set for extended spells out after Manchester United announced both players had suffered “significant knee ligament damage.”

The duo both picked up the injuries during Thursday night’s Europa League win over Anderlecht and, although United did not put a time frame on their recovery, look likely to miss the rest of the season at least.

A statement from the club said: “Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Thursday’s Europa League match have confirmed significant knee ligament damage in both players that requires specialist opinions over the coming days.

“Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations.”

Ibrahimovic, the 35-year-old striker who has scored 28 goals in all competitions in his debut competition in English football, suffered his injury when his knee buckled in an awkward fall.

Rojo had left the pitch on a stretcher earlier in the match against the Belgians, which United won 2-1 after extra-time to advance to the semi-finals.

Ibrahimovic’s one-year contract is up at the end of the season, meaning it is possible the Swede has played his last game for the club, with speculation linking him with a move to Major League Soccer.

His loss is a blow to United’s hopes of European success and their chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

At times he has carried the team this season, his form earning him a PFA Player of the Year nomination.

However, it is the loss of Rojo which is proving of greater immediate concern to United boss Jose Mourinho, who is having to cope with a debilitating injury list.

While the Portuguese is confident he has “options” up front, with Wayne Rooney ready to return, on the defensive front he is already without long-term absentees Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

He said after the Anderlecht game his team were “in trouble” due to injuries.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.