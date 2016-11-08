Luke Shaw hoping to be fit for Man United’s clash with Arsenal

Fullback should return after international break following José Mourinho criticism

Jamie Jackson

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw expects to be fit for the match against Arsenal on Novemver 19th. Photograph: Epa

Luke Shaw should be fit to return for Manchester United following the international break as he is confident of recovering from the leg problem that prevented him playing in Sunday’s win at Swansea City.

Shaw’s withdrawal from the 3-0 victory over the Swans was not well received by José Mourinho, with the manager questioning the left-back’s willingness to make himself available for the team even when not 100% fit.

While Mourinho also queried how Chris Smalling ruled himself out for similar reasons, it is understood Shaw is hopeful of being ready for selection for Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford on November 19th.

Whether the Portuguese selects Shaw – if fit – remains to be seen given his misgivings about the player’s pulling out of the visit to the Liberty Stadium.

After Thursday’s defeat at Fenerbahçe, the 21-year-old is thought to have felt pain in the same right leg he suffered a horrific double fracture of during a Champions League group game at PSV Eindhoven in September last year.

That caused Shaw to miss the rest of the campaign and he made his comeback from the injury in the 3-1 victory at Bournemouth on the opening day of this season.

(Guardian service)

