London Metropolitan police receive 106 allegations of sexual abuse

Police say claim linked to individuals at 32 named clubs or teams in London, including four in Premier League

Jamie Grierson

Andy Woodward waived his right to anonymity to tell the Guardian that he had been a victim of sexual abuse.

Andy Woodward waived his right to anonymity to tell the Guardian that he had been a victim of sexual abuse.

 

Britain’s biggest police force has received 106 separate allegations of historical sexual abuse at clubs in London.

The Metropolitan police said the allegations were linked to individuals at 32 named clubs or teams in London, including four in the Premier League.

Two allegations have been made against Championship clubs, three against clubs in Leagues One and Two and 21 other clubs including non-league or non-professional or amateur teams were involved, the Met said.

The update from Scotland Yard comes nearly four weeks after the former Crewe defender Andy Woodward waived his right to anonymity to tell the Guardian that he had been a victim of sexual abuse.

DCS Ivan Balhatchet, of the Met’s sexual offence, exploitation and child abuse command, said: “The Met take all allegations seriously, and specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.

“The number of referrals, pieces of information and allegations will change. Officers will continue to work through the information that has been reported.”

The Met refused to name the clubs involved or the number of allegations against each club.

Last week, police chiefs confirmed 83 potential suspects had been identified in connection with allegations of historical child sexual abuse in football.

After Woodward spoke out, former Crewe player Steve Walters alleged he was abused, also in an interview with the Guardian. Other players, including Paul Stewart and David White, then came forward to the Guardian and other media.

The Guardian subsequently reported that an unnamed former Newcastle United player had contacted police with allegations against coach George Ormond, who was jailed for six years in 2002 for numerous assaults over 24 years.

The English Football Association appointed Kate Gallafent QC at the end of November to help with its internal review of historical child sexual abuse allegations. Twenty-one police forces have launched investigations into the claims. Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.