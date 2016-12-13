London Metropolitan police receive 106 allegations of sexual abuse

Britain’s biggest police force has received 106 separate allegations of historical sexual abuse at clubs in London.

The Metropolitan police said the allegations were linked to individuals at 32 named clubs or teams in London, including four in the Premier League.

Two allegations have been made against Championship clubs, three against clubs in Leagues One and Two and 21 other clubs including non-league or non-professional or amateur teams were involved, the Met said.

The update from Scotland Yard comes nearly four weeks after the former Crewe defender Andy Woodward waived his right to anonymity to tell the Guardian that he had been a victim of sexual abuse.

DCS Ivan Balhatchet, of the Met’s sexual offence, exploitation and child abuse command, said: “The Met take all allegations seriously, and specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.

“The number of referrals, pieces of information and allegations will change. Officers will continue to work through the information that has been reported.”

The Met refused to name the clubs involved or the number of allegations against each club.

Last week, police chiefs confirmed 83 potential suspects had been identified in connection with allegations of historical child sexual abuse in football.

After Woodward spoke out, former Crewe player Steve Walters alleged he was abused, also in an interview with the Guardian. Other players, including Paul Stewart and David White, then came forward to the Guardian and other media.

The Guardian subsequently reported that an unnamed former Newcastle United player had contacted police with allegations against coach George Ormond, who was jailed for six years in 2002 for numerous assaults over 24 years.

The English Football Association appointed Kate Gallafent QC at the end of November to help with its internal review of historical child sexual abuse allegations. Twenty-one police forces have launched investigations into the claims. Guardian service