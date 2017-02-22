Liverpool to bring young and old together by moving first-team training base

Liverpool have announced plans to move their first-team training base from Melwood to Kirkby.

The Reds’ academy is already based at Kirkby and the club are seeking approval for £50million of work to bring together the senior and junior teams on one site.

The plans also include new and improved football pitches and sports facilities for the area as well as the redevelopment of local infrastructure.

A public consultation is being held next month for local residents and businesses to discuss the plans.

To enable the redevelopment at Kirkby, with plans including a new combined training centre, Liverpool would need to purchase land adjacent to the current site.

Liverpool have trained at Melwood since the days of Bill Shankly in the 1950s. Should the Kirkby project be given the go-ahead, proposals are for 160 homes to be built on the site.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been a driving force in getting the wheels in motion, with the separation of first team and academy a source of frustration for the German.

Chief operating officer Andy Hughes said: “Our proposed plans to bring the first team and young players together in one location is a really exciting proposition.

“The scheme includes state-of-the-art facilities, which will be used to support the development of our players and provides all-weather training options.

“We are also working closely with Knowsley Council on plans to make substantial improvements for the local community.

“We recognise that Melwood has played a significant role in the club’s success and forms an important part of our history. However, the Melwood site is limited in space and is unable to accommodate our longer-term ambitions.”