Liverpool ’s Firmino faces drink-driving charge

Top striker arrested on Christmas Eve, to appear in court on same day as Chelsea match

Striker Roberto Firmino with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. His court appearance may affect the line-up against Chelsea. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink-driving after being pulled over by police on Christmas Eve.

The 25-year-old was stopped in Liverpool and arrested in the early hours on December 24th.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: “Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink-driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24th 2016.

“Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on January 31st.”

Liverpool are set to face Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield at 8pm on the same day. The Brazilian is currently preparing with his team to face Stoke City at home on Tuesday.

