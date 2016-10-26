Liverpool paired with Leeds in League Cup quarter-final draw
Manchester United will play West Ham as Newcastle are drawn out to face Hull City
Liverpool will face Leeds at Anfield in the League Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Reuters
Liverpool have been handed an EFL Cup quarter-final tie with Leeds following their 2-1 win over Tottenham on Tuesday evening.
Daniel Sturridge scored twice for the eight-time winners and they will welcome the Sky Bet Championship outfit to Anfield following the Yorkshire side’s penalty shootout victory over Norwich.
Manchester United’s reward for a 1-0 win over Manchester City is a home tie against West Ham, while Southampton will travel to Arsenal after they edged a 1-0 victory of their own over Sunderland.
In-form Championship leaders Newcastle will head to Premier League strugglers Hull after their comfortable win over Preston.
The last-eight ties will be played on November 29th and 30th.