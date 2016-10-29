Liverpool keep pace at the top after first half goalrush

Crystal Palace’s poor run continues as Klopp’s side move level with Arsenal and City

Roberto Firmino scores Liverpool’s fourth against Crystal Palace. Photograph: Reuters

Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 4

Liverpool earned a thrilling 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday in a dramatic contest featuring five first-half goals - including four headers from centre-backs - some dismal defending and delightful attacking from the visitors.

The victory, courtesy of goals from Emre Can, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino, again demonstrated the enterprising strengths and defensive flaws in Juergen Klopp’s hugely entertaining outfit.

They went ahead twice in the opening half only to be pegged back twice by headed goals from James McArthur, Lovren being guilty of gifting him a goal with a sliced clearance and then scoring with a thumping header at the other end.

After Matip was given the freedom of Selhurst Park to head Liverpool in front just before halftime, a proper reward for their superiority after they had also hit the woodwork twice, Brazilian Firmino sealed the win with a delightfully dinked 71st minute finish from Jordan Henderson’s ball.

The win pushed Liverpool back alongside Manchester City, who lead on goal difference, and second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, all three on 23 points.

