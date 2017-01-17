Liverpool frustration over Joël Matip saga grows after Fifa delays decision

Jürgen Klopp has said it could be another two weeks before he knows whether Joël Matip is eligible to play for Liverpool, with Fifa set to consider the case on Friday.

Liverpool declined to consider the fit-again defender for the Premier League draw at Manchester United having failed to receive clarification on his availability from world football’s governing body.

Matip was not included in Cameroon’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and, as far as Liverpool are concerned, the 25-year-old retired from international football in September 2015. But the club has not received permission from Fifa or the president of the Cameroon football federation, Joseph Owona, for Matip to play for his club without the threat of sanction.

Klopp’s frustration over the saga was evident on Tuesday when he admitted not knowing whether to include the former Schalke defender in Wednesday’s FA Cup replay at Plymouth Argyle. He disclosed that Fifa had informed Liverpool they will review the situation on Friday, and that it could be another seven to 10 days before a final decision is made should the organisation decide there is a case to answer.

Uncertain situation

“I have not been in a situation like this in my life,” the Liverpool manager said. “I don’t want to blame anybody but our supporters deserve to know the process we are in. The thing is, in this moment, we are sure – we do not think – we did nothing wrong. We are sure Joël Matip did nothing wrong. He did not play for Cameroon since 2015. Since he was here, he not a Cameroon national player. He is in this moment not in the squad of Cameroon, so he could not play for sure for Cameroon. But we have no 100 per cent guarantee he could play for us. That is how it is.

“The last few weeks were getting more and more busy for all the departments for LFC and the procedure is that I would consider to line him up tomorrow but I am not sure if I can. From a sport side, it makes perfect sense.”

Klopp continued: “Fifa told us on Friday – last Friday – they will decide next Friday – this Friday – if they will open a case about it or not. I accept rules in life, that I don’t know or wherever, but I think they should always be based on human sense. I am not a lawyer or a legal person, so it is pretty difficult. If he was not injured, he could not play since January 2. If we go to Friday and if Fifa opens a case – I don’t know. I don’t think they will because we are really sure that everything is all right. But if it is what they already told us, then it would be 7-10 days until we get a decision.

Eight games

“In England , in our situation, that’s United involved, Plymouth involved. Then another seven days, another two games. From January 2, that’s eight games or something. At the end, if the result is what they think and if they open a case and everything is okay with Joel, then it will be eight games. Or four without doing anything wrong.

“We concede an offside goal at Man United and it doesn’t feel good. Sometimes you score an offside goal, sometimes you concede one. That is how it is. But, in this case, we cannot do more. It is hard, really hard.”

Liverpool are not the only club impacted by the uncertainty surrounding Afcon eligibility and Klopp admits it has been difficult for Matip, who has only recently recovered from an ankle injury.

He said: “He is not happy about it. I told him before the United game: ‘Sorry – I can’t pick you.’ That is what we all have to think about. We are not the only club in this situation. Schalke in Germany and West Brom. The Ajax goalkeeper. It is really difficult to get in contact with the people and that is the situation.

“We are all sitting here because what we do is really important. We need to know where we have to go. If you have an injured player, you know one week, treatment, they are available. You can try to be there a day earlier if it is possible.

"Now we have to wait for a fit player who is very good in training and was not playing for Cameroon for 16 months? It's difficult. Really, really difficult to accept. We need to see what we can do."