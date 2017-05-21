Liverpool answer the call on final day lacking any spark

“When you see a finish line you should sprint,” was Jürgen Klopp’s final exhortation to his Liverpool players before this potentially season-defining final game.

Liverpool were willing to take him at his word. Roberto Firmino landed the first shot on target in a little under 30 seconds, though more than half an hour later they were still shooting, and news from the other games had filtered through. Arsenal and Manchester City had taken early leads, but though the first half had been a procession towards Brad Guzan’s goal, with Nathaniel Clyne, Emre Can, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana almost literally queuing up to take pot shots, the Middlesbrough back line was holding out quite comfortably.

Just over five minutes before the break, the travelling fans in the Anfield Road end felt emboldened enough to launch a chorus of “Champions League, you’re having a laugh”. Anfield easily found a response to opposition fans who will now be taking a break from the Premier League, but it was half-hearted – you could tell the point had hit home. Liverpool were making ominously heavy weather of breaking down a relegated side that was letting them have plenty of the ball.

Liverpool only seemed to have two plans – shoot on sight or move the ball to Coutinho – and after a series of crisply hit passes failed to find their targets, it began to seem that not even Brazilian inspiration would be enough to end the depressing run of home results that had left Klopp and his players needing a win. Anfield was heading towards one of its quieter, more thoughtful intervals until Georginio Wijnaldum’s excellent goal in first-half stoppage time lightened the atmosphere at a stroke.

Wijnaldum began the move, finding Clyne on the right then moving into the penalty area in the hope of a return pass, which came perfectly to feet courtesy of a neat flick by Firmino. In the blink of an eye Wijnaldum was bearing down on Guzan with only the goalkeeper to beat, and he outwitted him decisively at the near post, shooting early before the angle became too narrow to bring a roar from the crowd. Relief could be discerned amid the usual delight.

Prayer before kick-off

Two quick goals from Coutinho and Lallana at the start of the second half put a stop to any needless worries about Liverpool letting Boro back into the game. By the end it was hard to work out what all the fuss had been about. Liverpool were much better than their opponents, yet all the ostentatious finger-crossing and gestures of prayer taking place on the terraces before kick-off had been real enough. Liverpool had played themselves into this tight spot with a poorly timed run of home performances, although, perhaps assisted by knowing exactly what was needed, they played themselves out of it.

Arsenal’s manager, Arsène Wenger, could have had no complaints about Boro’s commitment, although he probably did not feel the need to grumble about Everton’s end-of-season lethargy either. While Middlesbrough never threatened to replicate the win Crystal Palace achieved here last month, it would have been quite odd if they had. Palace were playing for their lives at the time, while Boro had no active interest apart from damage limitation.

They did not make it easy for Liverpool, just as they did not lie down at Arsenal or Manchester City in the autumn, but what helped was the timing of this match. Boro came to Anfield knowing points would not help their cause in the slightest, while Liverpool had a whole week to prepare. That was not quite the case when Boro took a point at the Emirates in October, three days after Arsenal had played in the Champions League, or when they held City to a 1-1 draw in November, four days after Barcelona had been beaten at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal and City would most likely have won their home games against Boro in similar circumstances, but when Arsenal played them mid-season they had no idea that two points dropped in a goalless draw would come back to haunt them on the last day. It is not entirely Boro’s fault that Arsenal will miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, but if Wenger is looking for someone or something to blame, he might consider the fact that alone of the top six, his side failed to manage a goal at home against a side destined to finish second bottom. Liverpool only temporarily looked like doing the same. Once Wijnaldum upped the pace, the result was never in doubt.

(Guardian Service)