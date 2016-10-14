Liverpool and Manchester United - who has won more?

English football’s most successful clubs meet on Monday evening when Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool host José Mourinho’s Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool are up their with Barcelona, Bayern Munich (also on five), AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (11) in the European Cup/Champions League roll of honour. However the Alex Ferguson era now leaves United with the bragging rights when it comes to league titles.

The past will have little impact on how things unfold on Monday night - nevertheless, here we take a look at the trophy cabinets of the two Premier League rivals. To see who edges it overall in terms of major trophies:

EUROPEAN CUP

Liverpool — 5

Manchester United — 3

LEAGUE TITLE:

Liverpool — 18

Manchester United — 20

FA CUP

Liverpool — 7

Manchester United — 12

LEAGUE CUP

Liverpool — 8

Manchester United — 4

UEFA CUP

Liverpool — 3

Manchester United — 0

CUP WINNERS’ CUP

Liverpool — 0

Manchester United — 1

Total:

Liverpool - 41

Manchester United - 40