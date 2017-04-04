Leicester win again to pile more pressure on David Moyes

David Moyes endured more misery as Sunderland slid closer to relegation from the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat at resurgent Leicester.

Moyes is facing a Football Association charge following his ill-advised comments to a BBC reporter and now seems certain to be looking at Championship football next season.

Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy scored second half goals to power the Foxes into the top 10 and give boss Craig Shakespeare his sixth straight win.

Slimani had only been on the field for seven minutes when he nodded home a Marc Albrighton cross, before Vardy found the top corner 12 minutes from time.

The manner of their defeat meant Sunderland have now failed to score in their last five games and languish eight points from safety.

Troy Deeney scored his 100th league goal for Watford as the 10-man Hornets climbed to ninth with a 2-0 win over West Brom.

M’Baye Niang’s stunning early strike put Watford in front at Vicarage Road before Deeney doubled his side’s advantage with a scruffy finish soon after half-time.

Hornets defender Miguel Britos was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Salomon Rondon with 25 minutes left but the hosts held on to register back-to-back league victories for only the third time this season.

The result means Watford sit seven points behind eighth-placed West Brom in the table, although the Baggies have played one game fewer.

Burnley took a huge step towards securing top-flight survival as they ended an eight-match winless streak with a gritty 1-0 triumph over Stoke.

George Boyd’s first-time finish in the 58th minute proved enough for the Clarets, but Marko Arnautovic spurned a series of fine chances for the visitors.