Leicester leave it late to scrape a point

Premier League round-up: Islam Slimani’s injury-time penalty rescued a point for Leicester as they got out of jail against Middlesbrough.

The Foxes avoided a third straight Premier League defeat to claim a 2-2 draw against battling Boro who were seconds away from a deserved victory.

Alvaro Negredo had twice put them ahead, with Riyad Mahrez levelling in the first half with his own penalty, but Slimani’s last-gasp spot kick saved the Foxes.

Last season’s shock title winners are still stuttering in the league having won just once in their last eight games despite a late fightback.

They may have qualified for the Champions League last 16 in midweek but they were poor against vibrant Boro, who gave them a huge scare, and are two points above the relegation zone.

Nothing should be taken away from Boro’s performance though after they dominated most of the first half, soaked up pressure after the break and hit the Foxes with what looked to be a sucker punch.

But the Foxes levelled in the third minute of added time when Morgan was fouled in the box by De Roon and Slimani sent Valdes the wrong way.

Gareth McAuley’s powerful downward header was cancelled out by Michael Dawson’s late tap-in as West Bromwich Albion were held 1-1 at struggling Hull City.

Dawson scored his third goal in his last five matches when he beat Ben Foster in the 72nd minute following Dieumerci Mbokani’s nod down, rescuing a point for the home side who were outplayed for large parts of the match.

McAuley looked set to be the unlikely hero after he evaded the home defence and sent a thunderous header past the helpless David Marshall in the 34th minute after being picked out by Matt Phillips.

Salomon Rondon put a header just wide in stoppage time following a frenetic final 15 minutes, leaving West Bromwich in mid-table on 17 points.

Hull, who have won once in their last 11 matches, remained in 18th place on 11 points.