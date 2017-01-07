Leicester finally win away from home to knock out Everton

A first domestic win on the road for Claudio Ranieri’s side puts them in the fourth round

Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their second goal in the FA Cup third round win over Everton. Photo: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their second goal in the FA Cup third round win over Everton. Photo: Ed Sykes/Reuters

 

Everton 1 Leicester 2

A quickfire brace from substitute Ahmed Musa saw Leicester come from behind to win 2-1 at Everton and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

What had been a lacklustre third-round tie very much came to life just after the hour mark, with Romelu Lukaku’s close-range finish in the 63rd minute cancelled out three minutes later by one from Musa.

Four minutes later, the Nigeria forward scored the winner with a cool strike as Everton — last season’s semi-finalists — were sent crashing out.

Certainly, this all-Premier League clash took time to warm up.

After Leonardo Ulloa glanced a header just wide of their goal in the fourth minute, Everton showed some early signs of threat as Lukaku and Enner Valencia each produced decent crosses that Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman, respectively, were unable to finish.

But the hosts then found themselves stifled for much of the rest of the first half by Leicester, while Foxes debutant Wilfried Ndidi had a shot low blocked and Demarai Gray was thwarted by Toffees goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Musa was introduced to a contest that had been seriously low on entertainment in the 35th minute, replacing the injured Ulloa, before Everton started to look a bit more dynamic again towards the end of the first half.

What appeared to be the best chance of the opening 45 minutes went unconverted by Lukaku in the 42nd as he headed wide at the far post after being teed up by Valencia, and the Belgium striker then tried his luck again moments later, firing a shot over from outside the box.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman attempted to give his side added attacking impetus by bringing on Gerard Deulofeu for Mason Holgate as the second half got under way.

And after one shot from Valencia was blocked and another acrobatically fired wide by the Ecuadorian — either side of Wes Morgan having a header saved by Robles — it was Deulofeu who provided the cross from which Lukaku tapped in to make it 1-0.

But Leicester responded swiftly as Musa drew things level with a finish at the second attempt, bundling the ball in after it had initially hit the post following Gray’s delivery.

And Musa then struck again within moments to stun Goodison Park, combining with Danny Drinkwater and slotting well past Robles.

As the home side applied pressure in search of an equaliser, Kevin Mirallas — who had come on for Valencia — brought a good save out of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

But it was too little too late from Everton, as Claudio Ranieri’s men closed out the victory.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.