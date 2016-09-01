Leicester City complete deal for UCD teenager Dylan Watts

Premier League champions Leicester City have completed the signing of 19-year-old UCD forward Dylan Watts for an undisclosed fee.

The Blackrock native completed his Leaving Cert in June and has made 20 appearances for the League of Ireland First Division side this season, including netting a vital winner against Drogheda United at the end of June.

Last year he was instrumental with a man of the match performance in the Students’ historic Europa League win over F91 Dudelange, despite only being in fifth year at the time.

UCD look set to benefit from the transfer in the form of the fee as well as add-ons for first team appearances and international caps.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenges ahead. It is a big opportunity for me, and it is brilliant to be joining the Premier League champions. I’d like to thank Collie [O’Neill], Pat [Devlin] and Evan [McMillan] for giving me my opportunity in the first team and I owe a lot to them for believing in me at such a young age. Also to the players and all the staff around Ucd who were fantastic during my time there,” Watts said ahead of his move to Claudio Ranieri’s side.

UCD manager Collie O’Neill was full of praise for the youngster, calling him one of the best players he’s ever worked with.

“Dylan is one of the best players I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, technically very good with good quick feet. He’s made great strides in the last 2 years from not being a regular in our under-19s to being one of the first names I put on the teamsheet for the first team. If he continues to make the same progression, then there’s no reason why he can’t eventually make his premiership debut.”

Watts began his football with St Joseph’s Boys in Sallynoggin where he played up until under-16’s before moving to St Kevin’s Boys for a year in advance of signing for UCD under-19s.

He was one of four UCD AFC players who played a major part in the Ireland Schools side which won the Centenary Shield in 2015, and was also called up to Paul Doolin’s Irish under-19 side for their UEFA European under-19 Championship qualifiers in November, where he started all three games.