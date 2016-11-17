Latest figures show Manchester United’s debt has risen to €395 million

Latest financial results show that United’s quarterly turnover fell, partly due to Brexit

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. His team are in sixth place in the Premier League. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Manchester United’s debt has risen by 18 per cent, to close to £338m (€395m), in part due to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

The increased figure is included in financial results United have reported to the New York Stock Exchange for the first quarter of the new financial year. The club’s revenue for the three months ending 30th September 2016 is down by 2.8per cent, from £123.6m to £120.2m, while operating profit is down by 35per cent, to 6.2m. This is in part due to the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The standout figure, however, is the net debt, which has risen from £286.2m to £337.7m. According to the results, this is due to “the strengthening US dollar; with the USD/£ exchange rate moving from 1.5128 at 30th September 2015 to 1.2941 at 30th September 2016”. The exchange rate has been directly effected by Brexit.

“While our financial results for this quarter reflect the impact of our non-participation in the Uefa Champions League, we are pleased that we remain on track to deliver record revenues for the coming year,” said Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice chairman. “During the quarter we added a number of top quality players to our squad, which once again demonstrates our determination to challenge for trophies.”

United remain on course to top last year’s record revenues figure of £515.3m, forecasting overall revenue of between £530m and £540m for the end of the financial year.

The team are currently 6th in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

