Lamine Kone signs new five-year Sunderland contract

Centre-half had been a summer target for Everton but remained on Wearside

Lamine Kone has signed a new five-year contract with Sunderland. Photograph: Reuters

Lamine Kone has signed a new five-year contract with Sunderland. Photograph: Reuters

 

Defender Lamine Kone has signed a new five-year contract with Sunderland, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast international Kone, 27, had been a target for rivals Everton during the summer transfer window.

Despite the player making a transfer request in a bid to force the move through, the £14million deal was blocked by Black Cats boss David Moyes who could not bring in a suitable replacement.

Kone, though, has now seen his future resolved, putting pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2021.

Moyes is glad to be continue to be able to count on Kone, who joined Sunderland for £6m in January from French club Lorient.

“Lamine is an important player for this club and I made that clear to him from the outset,” the Sunderland manager said on the club’s official website, www.safc.com.

“He has only been playing in the Premier League since January, but in that time we have already seen what he is capable of.

“The challenge for Lamine now is to build on what has been a very positive introduction to English football and to continue to improve and grow as a player.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.