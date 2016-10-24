Klopp confims Loris Karius as first-choice goalkeeper

Simon Mignolet will start Liverpool’s tie against Tottenham Hotspur tonight with his status as the club’s second-choice goalkeeper confirmed by Jürgen Klopp.

The Belgium international has been on the bench for the past five games with Klopp favouring the summer signing Loris Karius in goal. Mignolet will return for the fourth-round tie at Anfield yesterday but in the knowledge Karius is now officially the first-choice goalkeeper of the Liverpool manager.

Selections

Klopp’s selections have made that abundantly clear since the third-round win at Derby County , although the £4.7 million (€5.3m) signing from Mainz came into the team with the manager insisting there was not a number one goalkeeper at Anfield.

However, Klopp has revealed he took both Mignolet and Karius aside following the recent international break to confirm he had settled on the pecking order.

“In this moment, we have a number one and that is Loris Karius,” the Liverpool manager said.

“That’s the situation. I cannot leave them in doubt. There was a short moment when we gave him [Karius] time to see a little more of him.

“After the last international break, I spoke to both of them and made that decision. There’s nothing else to say. I’ve made that decision. Loris is number one at this moment and Simon is number two.”

Changes

The Liverpool manager said “there is likely to be a few changes” to the team who defeated West Bromwich Albion on Saturday when Spurs come to Anfield, with Mignolet one inclusion. “The chance of him starting is 100 per cent if nothing happens in training,” Klopp said. “It is a luxury problem for me. I made the decision and of course he was not happy about it but he is a really good professional.

“We have had a few talks and I don’t have the perfect answer for him. He’s still not happy but nobody can see this in training. He is working hard.” Guardian service