Kevin Long signs new three-year deal at Burnley

Republic of Ireland international defender Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract with Burnley to extend his seven-year stay at Turf Moor.

The 26-year-old is Burnley’s longest-serving player, even if he has spent much of his time at the club out on loan to other sides.

“I am delighted. It’s been going on for quite a while now so it’s nice to get it signed and look forward to the next three years,” Long told the club’s website.

“I’ve been here a long time and probably haven’t played as much as I’d have liked, so hopefully in the next three years I can play a lot more and go from strength to strength.”

Burnley will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to champions Chelsea on August 12th.