Kevin Long signs new three-year deal at Burnley

Republic of Ireland defender is longest-serving player at Turf Moor
Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract at Burnley. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract at Burnley. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Republic of Ireland international defender Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract with Burnley to extend his seven-year stay at Turf Moor.

The 26-year-old is Burnley’s longest-serving player, even if he has spent much of his time at the club out on loan to other sides.

“I am delighted. It’s been going on for quite a while now so it’s nice to get it signed and look forward to the next three years,” Long told the club’s website.

“I’ve been here a long time and probably haven’t played as much as I’d have liked, so hopefully in the next three years I can play a lot more and go from strength to strength.”

Burnley will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to champions Chelsea on August 12th.

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.