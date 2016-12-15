Jurgen Klopp ‘really happy’ with goalkeeping situation

Loris Karius will have to fight for the right to get back into the Liverpool starting line-up after being dropped for his side’s 3-0 win at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Karius paid the price for recent blunders as he was replaced by Simon Mignolet in the starting line-up but Klopp said he fully expected the 23-year-old to bounce back.

Two goals from Adam Lallana and one for Divock Origi swept Klopp’s men back to second in the Premier League table while Mignolet saved well to deny Viktor Fischer.

Klopp said: “I’m really happy with our goalkeeping situation. We have three outstanding young goalkeepers so the goalkeeping situation at Liverpool is really good, and that’s why there’s no reason to push one through.

“We want to develop the players. We don’t want to convince people that he’s not bad, we are fine with our boys. Loris is very young and a great talent and everything will be very good in the end but there is no time-frame for when he will be back.”

Liverpool snatched the lead on the half-hour when Lallana headed home a cross from Nathaniel Clyne but Mignolet was required to palm away an angled drive from Fischer moments later to keep his side’s lead intact.

The superb Lallana got back to block a goal-bound effort from Marten de Roon, and Liverpool were a class apart in the second half with Sadio Mane coming close twice before Lallana crossed for Origi to make it 2-0 on the hour.

Liverpool were imperious in the final half hour as they dominated possession and swept forward, and they deserved their third goal in the 68th minute when Origi turned provider, crossing for Lallana to knock in his second.

Boro boss Aitor Karanka paid tribute to his opponents after the game, admitting: “We’ve played the top of the league teams this season and we have competed against every one of them but today it was impossible.

“Liverpool were much better than us, in their intensity, in everything. When they were winning 2-0 they kept the same intensity, they wanted every ball and they moved the ball at amazing speed.”

Boro must now turn their attention to Saturday’s crucial relegation battle against Swansea at the Riverside Stadium.

Karanka added: “We just have to keep going. We can’t forget the good season we are having so far, we have to recover as soon as possible because we have an important game on Saturday.”