Jurgen Klopp has full faith in Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool manager says striker ready to start against West Ham in Champions League quest

Andy Hunter

Daniel Sturridge: Liverpool striker hasn’t started a Premier League game since January 2nd. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Jürgen Klopp has said he trusts Daniel Sturridge to deliver for Liverpool in their Champions League quest if selected at West Ham United on Sunday.

Sturridge has not started a Premier League game since the 2-2 draw at Sunderland on January 2nd or completed 90 minutes in the league since 11 May last year but having overcome recent hip problems, he is ready to start at the London Stadium, according to Klopp. Roberto Firmino is doubtful with a muscle problem for what could prove to be a crucial game for Liverpool’s top-four aspirations.

“For me, there was not a second of doubt about Daniel Sturridge,” the Liverpool manager said. “For all of us it was unlucky that at important moments he was not available. That was not his fault, it was not my fault, it was only the situation. I only think about now, at this moment, and I trust him 100 per cent. He’s an instinctive footballer and a fantastic striker. For us it’s good news that he’s now available.”

Victories in the final two games would seal Champions League qualification and Sturridge’s history of producing in big games encourages Klopp. “I would love that to happen,” the manager admitted. “But it doesn’t happen just because I speak about it.” Guardian service

