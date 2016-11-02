Jurgen Klopp consoles Danny Ings as he is rocked with another injury

‘It’s typical of Danny, he picked up this injury courageously trying to win the ball back’

Liverpool striker Danny Ings’ season is over. Photograph: James Baylis - AMA/WBA FC via Getty Images

Danny Ings’ dreadful run of injuries has continued after it was confirmed he is set to miss the rest of the season, having suffered a long-term knee injury in only his second appearance of the season.

Ings suffered ligament damage to his right knee when making a tackle during

Liverpool’s EFL Cup victory over Tottenham last week and faces seven to nine months on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old spent the majority of last season out injured after tearing the ACL in his left knee and was due to undergo surgery in London on Wednesday while Ings also suffered long-term knee problems while at Burnley.

Confirming the injury, the Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp said: “To say we are gutted would be an understatement; he is such a great boy and has worked so hard that he deserves better luck than this.

“It is typical of Danny’s personality, on and off the pitch, that he picked up this injury to his knee when courageously trying to win the ball back for his team by making a tackle.

“But it is this same personality that means he will come back as good and as strong from this latest setback as he has done in the past.

“I’m told the likely lay off is anywhere from between seven to nine months. He is mentally strong, physically strong and will have the very best treatment and rehab possible to make sure when he returns he is ready to play for us at the level we know he is capable of.”

