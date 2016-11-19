Jose Mourinho: We're unluckiest team in the Premier League

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his side are “the unluckiest team in the Premier League” after Olivier Giroud’s late header earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Juan Mata’s second half strike looked to have given the home team the three points in a game they dominated for large periods, although French striker Giroud would convert Arsenal’s only shot on target in the 89th minute to steal a draw.

After the game the United manager said: “I’m not going to say they (Arsenal) didn’t want to win but they couldn’t be the way they normally play football.

“We were phenomenal. From a defensive point of view we pressed and were very strong when we lost the ball and controlled their counter-attacks and their best players.

“We were very comfortable with the ball and played quality football, had a good goal and chances to kill the game.

“Then the only time that we had a situation we couldn’t resolve, they scored a goal, so they were the lucky ones and we were the unlucky ones — but that’s football.”

The Portuguese would not criticise any of his players, pointing to their performance in their last three home games — with draws against Stoke and Burnley preceding Saturday’s match.

He said: “We played very well as a team. I don’t want to be critical. I’m very happy with the team but at the moment we’re the unluckiest team in the Premier League.

“The team are playing well and working really well. I’m happy with the work and happy with the guys and super-happy with the fans — they know how to applaud a team that dropped two games at home, they know how to be fair.”

On referee Andre Marriner’s decision not to award Antonio Valencia a first-half penalty, Mourinho added: “I don’t want to speak about it.

“He is the kind of ref that if he makes mistakes with my team there is no intention. I remember his words before the game, ‘I don’t want to be seen, I want to do my work the best I can’ and he’s right — he doesn’t want to be a star. He wants to be an honest man and a good ref.

“I know because I’ve watched on video a few times but I don’t want to say whether it was a mistake or not because he is a good ref.”

Gunners boss Wenger said: “The result is positive but it was a scrappy game...when you are 1-0 down and come back to 1-1 you are happy.

“We lacked a bit of sharpness today, I don’t know what it’s down to but we had a good mental response to come back.”

Asked if it was perhaps due to poor previous results at Old Trafford, the Frenchman added: “I wondered during the game if it might be that. Honestly you never know.

“Last year’s we’d maybe have lost this game so hopefully we can move on and kick on against from now with some wins.

“We’ve a big game against Paris St Germain and I’m convinced we’ll be better on Wednesday night.”