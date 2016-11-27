Jose Mourinho sent off as Manchester United and West Ham draw

Manchester United 1 West Ham 1

This was not the first time Manchester United failed to turn dominance into victory and not the first time Jose Mourinho was sent off.

United will again rue their lack of ruthlessness and Mourinho may regret the 27th-minute incident when a water bottle was sent careering in anger at Paul Pogba’s booking for diving by Jonathan Moss, which was actually the correct decision by the referee.

Mourinho received a one-match ban for verbal misconduct towards Mark Clattenburg during October’s draw here with Burnley. He may well be handed a similar punishment - at minimum - for his behaviour today, with Moss also the referee who showed him a red card against West Ham United last season at the Boleyn Ground.

All of this should not distract from another disappointing result. Towards the end, Henrikh Mkhitaryan hit the right post and Jesse Lingard finished but this was adjudged offside. Pogba went close with a shot Darren Rudolph, who had a fine afternoon, saved impressively.

But despite the grandstand finish United might have lost at the death when the replacement Ashley Fletcher forced David De Gea into frantic use of his chest to stop from close range.

What it means is that United are now a yawning 11 points behind Chelsea and any title-challenging hopes rather distant.

Guardian sport