José Mourinho charged by FA over comments about referee

The Manchester United manager José Mourinho has been charged with misconduct over comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor prior to the game against Liverpool, the Football Association has announced.

Mourinho, a serial offender when it comes to the FA’s disciplinary unit, broke the rules forbidding members of his profession from speaking about referees in the buildup to matches, questioning whether it would be difficult for Taylor to have “a very good performance” when United visited Liverpool earlier this month.

Although Mourinho kept his remarks brief, he was breaking the FA regulations stipulating managers and players should not make pre-match comments about referees so there could be no suggestion of them trying to influence the officials.

“I think Mr Taylor is a very good referee but because such pressure is being put on him I think it will be difficult for him to have a very good performance at Anfield,” he said. “I don’t really want to say too much more on the matter. I have my view but I have learned a lesson, if you want to call it that, by being punished so many times for my words about referees.”