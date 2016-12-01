Jonjo Shelvey given chance to argue against racism allegations

The Newcastle United midfielder is accused of racially abusing Wolves’ Romain Saiss

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will get the chance to argue his case over a charge that he racially abused an opponent before Christmas. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will get the chance to argue his case over a charge that he racially abused an opponent before Christmas. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

 

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will get the chance to argue his case over a charge that he racially abused an opponent before Christmas.

It is understood the personal hearing he requested after pleading not guilty to a Football Association charge of using “abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent” will take place during the week beginning Monday, December 19th.

Shelvey has been accused of an “aggravated breach” of Rule E3(1) as his alleged comments included a reference to “ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality”.

The charge relates to an incident in the 87th minute of the Magpies’ 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Wolves at St James’ Park on September 17th and is understood to have involved Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss.

An allegation was reported to referee Tim Robinson immediately after the game, but Shelvey was not charged until November 8th with Saiss’ limited understanding of English a complicating factor.

Witnesses have been interviewed yielding conflicting accounts, and the hearing is likely to be a lengthy process.

Shelvey, who strongly refutes the allegation, faces a minimum five-match ban if he is found guilty and that would come as a huge blow to his club as they continue their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.