Jonjo Shelvey given £100,000 fine and five game ban on racism charge

Jonjo Shelvey has been given a five-match suspension and £100,000 fine after an FA misconduct charge against him was proven.

Newcastle’s most influential midfielder opted to personally contest the misconduct charge imposed by the FA in early November. It followed allegations that he directed racially abusive language towards Romain Saïss on September 17th of the Championship leaders’ 2-0 defeat against Wolves at St James’ Park.

An FA statement read: “Jonjo Shelvey has been given a five-match suspension and £100,000 fine after an FA misconduct charge against him was found proven. The player was charged with using abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent in the 87th minute of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 17 September 2016.

“It was further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) was an “Aggravated Breach” as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality.”

The delay in initially bringing the charge and then holding the hearing prompted considerable frustration at St James’ Park. With a lack of video and audio evidence, progress proved glacial as the respective legal teams sifted through witness statements and studied precedents including the eight-game ban imposed on the then Liverpool striker Luis Suárez for racially abusing the former Manchester United left back Patrice Evra back in 2011.

The FA added: “The sanction has been set aside pending consideration for an appeal. Any appeal must be lodged within seven days from receipt of written reasons which will be produced in due course.”

(Guardian service)