Jonjo Shelvey given £100,000 fine and five game ban on racism charge

FA charged Shelvey with directing racially abusive language towards Romain Saïss

Louise Taylor

Jonjo Shelvey has been handed a five-match ban ban and a £100,000 fine after being found guilty of using insulting words and language towards an opponent, the Football Association has announced. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Jonjo Shelvey has been handed a five-match ban ban and a £100,000 fine after being found guilty of using insulting words and language towards an opponent, the Football Association has announced. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

 

Jonjo Shelvey has been given a five-match suspension and £100,000 fine after an FA misconduct charge against him was proven.

Newcastle’s most influential midfielder opted to personally contest the misconduct charge imposed by the FA in early November. It followed allegations that he directed racially abusive language towards Romain Saïss on September 17th of the Championship leaders’ 2-0 defeat against Wolves at St James’ Park.

An FA statement read: “Jonjo Shelvey has been given a five-match suspension and £100,000 fine after an FA misconduct charge against him was found proven. The player was charged with using abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent in the 87th minute of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 17 September 2016.

“It was further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) was an “Aggravated Breach” as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality.”

The delay in initially bringing the charge and then holding the hearing prompted considerable frustration at St James’ Park. With a lack of video and audio evidence, progress proved glacial as the respective legal teams sifted through witness statements and studied precedents including the eight-game ban imposed on the then Liverpool striker Luis Suárez for racially abusing the former Manchester United left back Patrice Evra back in 2011.

The FA added: “The sanction has been set aside pending consideration for an appeal. Any appeal must be lodged within seven days from receipt of written reasons which will be produced in due course.”

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.