Joey Barton available to play after betting hearing adjourned

Barton had been charged with misconduct in December in relation to 1,260 bets placed

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton is appearing before a Football Association commission on Friday in relation to betting charges. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton is appearing before a Football Association commission on Friday in relation to betting charges. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

Burnley’s Joey Barton will be available to face Manchester United on Sunday after his Football Association hearing into betting charges on Friday was adjourned.

The 34-year-old appeared before an FA commission where no decision was reached during that session on Friday so Barton is free to feature against Jose Mourinho’s men at Turf Moor this weekend.

Midfielder Barton had been charged with misconduct in December in relation to 1,260 bets placed over a 10-year period and his original hearing in March was postponed after a member of the panel was ill on the day.

A lengthy ban could follow when the commission concludes — though no direct precedent exists — and Burnley made provisions for such a hefty punishment when they resigned Barton earlier this year.

The Clarets had agreed to re-sign the player on a short-term deal prior to Christmas, three days before his FA charge came to light, and he rejoined the Premier League side when the window reopened in January.

Barton, who helped the Clarets to promotion last season, has played 17 times for Sean Dyche’s side since the turn of the year, scoring the winner against Southampton in his first game back at Turf Moor.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.