Joe Hart joins Torino on season-long loan deal

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined Serie A side Torino on loan until the end of the season, the player’s agent confirmed on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has been out of favour at Manchester City since the arrival of new manager Pep Guardiola and dropped to number three in the pecking order behind new signing Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero.

Hart’s agent Jonathan Barnett told Tuttosport: “Yes, Joe Hart will play at Torino. It’s done.

“He has said ‘yes’ to the club and now Manchester City have given the OK. It’s all true, it’s certain.”

Hart is on international duty with England this week but has been given permission to fly to Italy to resolve his future with the British media reporting that he was due to arrive in Turin later on Tuesday.

A loan move to Premier League Sunderland was also listed among his options in the media but Hart has opted for a new start in Italy, where he will become the first English goalkeeper to play in Serie A since the league began in 1929.

Torino thrashed Bologna 5-1 on Sunday in their latest Serie A start and are seventh in the standings on three points after two matches.