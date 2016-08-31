Jeff Hendrick is undergoing a medical at Turf Moor

Derby County player who impressed during Euro 2016 - is having a medical at Burnley

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Jeff Hendrick in action for Ireland during Euro 2016. Photograph: Getty Images

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick is on the verge of a club record transfer to Burnley.

The newly promoted side appear to have beaten off competition from Hull City for the Derby County man’s signature - with Hendrick filmed at Turf Moor on Wednesday morning.

There he is reportedly undergoing a medical - and will complete his move before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.

The transfer fee is expected to surpass the £8 million (€9.4 million) record figure that Burnley spent on Belgium midfielder Steven Defour earlier this summer.

The 24-year-old Dubliner was a star performer during Ireland’s Euro 2016 campaign - and in his five seasons playing with the Derby first team he has managed 27 goals in 214 games.

