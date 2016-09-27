Jeff Hendrick hoping Watford goal is the first of many

Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick has set his sights on becoming a regular goalscorer after opening his international and Premier League accounts in the space of three weeks.

Hendrick was disappointed to find the net just twice last season, but was still influential enough in the Derby midfield to persuade Sean Dyche to spend a club record £10.5million on him.

He has now matched that modest tally in September alone, having scored his first Republic of Ireland goal against Serbia and headed home in the Clarets’ 2-0 defeat of Watford on Monday night.

And far from being unexpected, he had been open about his aim to get off the mark at Turf Moor.

“I said in the team room before the match to Stephen Ward that I’d love to get a goal and it felt great to do it,” he said.

“It’s what I want to start doing now, scoring a few more goals from midfield, and it’s going in the right direction.

“I’m making a conscious effort to get forward a bit more, saying to myself ‘I need to score more’ and thankfully I’ve got two now this month. Hopefully I can carry on getting more.”

That his latest effort, a forceful first-half effort from Steven Defour’s corner, came in front of Republic assistant manager Roy Keane was an added bonus.

“The game was on TV so I’m sure someone would have been watching anyway but it was good to get a goal in front of people like Roy,” he said.

“The main thing was the team getting three points but the goal topped it off for me.”

There were precious few positives for the visitors to look back on, having been outfought and outplayed eight days after defeating Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

But in substitute Isaac Success, Walter Mazzarri at least found someone with the energy and intent required to bring Watford back into the match.

The Nigerian was not able to get on the scoresheet, but his second-half cameo was full of promising interventions.

“I felt great, I came in to change and improve the tactics of the team,” the 20-year-old told the club’s official website.

“ I’m improving all the time. I did what I can do, and now I’m hoping to get more time to show what I can do and to improve the team.

“He (Mazzarri) knows what I can do, and anytime he wants me to play, I come up and give my best.”