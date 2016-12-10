Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward among the goals for Burnley

Burnley 3 Bournemouth 2

Burnley beat Bournemouth 3-2 at Turf Moor with two Irish men among the goals.

The Clarets went ahead on 13 minutes when Ireland international Jeff Hendrick sent a half-volley into the top right corner from 25 yards. It was Hendrick’s second league goal of the season, his first since mid-September, and well worth the wait.

Before Bournemouth, who had beaten title hopefuls Liverpool 4-3 last weekend, could regroup, they were 2-0 down as another member of Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad, Stephen Ward knocked a loose ball in from close range on 16 minutes. It was the left-back’s first Premier League goal since January 2012, 1804 days ago.

Benik Afobe pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time when he converted Simon Francis’ cross.

George Boyd made sure of the points when he shot low past Artur Boruc with 15 minutes left before Charlie Daniels netted a late consolation in stoppage time.

Swansea 3 Sunderland 0

Swansea moved off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Sunderland at the Liberty Stadium.

Gylfi Sigurdsson put the Swans ahead from the penalty spot on 51 minutes after handball by Jason Denayer.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later when Fernando Llorente slotted in from close range before the Spaniard headed in a third with 10 minutes left to send the Black Cats back down into 20th place.

Hull City 3 Crystal Palace 3

A late equaliser from substitute Fraizer Campbell earned Crystal Palace a dramatic 3-3 draw at Hull.

The hosts took the lead on 26 minutes through a controversial penalty from Robert Snodgrass, who Palace felt had dived to win the spot-kick under a challenge from Scott Dann which showed no contact.

The Eagles drew level on 53 minutes when Christian Benteke converted a penalty after referee Mike Jones ruled Wilfried Zaha had been tripped by Snodgrass.

Zaha put Palace ahead with a fine individual effort after 70 minutes, but Hull equalised within two minutes when Adama Diomande slotted home.

Jake Livermore capitalised on some poor defending to put Hull in front but Campbell had the last say against his former club, heading in an equaliser with just a minute left.