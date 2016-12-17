Jamie Vardy sees red as Leicester come from two down to draw

Ten-man Leicester rallied against the odds as the champions overcame Jamie Vardy’s contentious 28th-minute dismissal and a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Stoke.

Referee Craig Pawson, who only booked Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo for a two-footed lunge on Wilfried Zaha on Wednesday, sent off Vardy when he dived in on Mame Diouf but appeared to return to the ground by the time the tackle was made.

Pawson then gave Stoke a penalty that Bojan Krkic converted for handball against Danny Simpson and booked five Foxes players from the 38th minute until half-time, when the Potters were 2-0 ahead thanks to Joe Allen.

However, Claudio Ranieri’s side dug deep and goals from Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey saw them claim just their second point on their travels in the most unlikely of scenarios.

With Pawson’s first-half performance prompting such frustration in the Foxes’ ranks, the typically placid Ranieri had to be dragged away from the referee by Kasper Schmeichel at the interval, yet when the full-time whistle went, the Italian was back fist pumping in front of the travelling support.

Alvaro Negredo scored twice as Middlesbrough claimed a 3-0 win over struggling Swansea.

The former Manchester City striker scored both goals in the first-half before Marten de Roon added a third.

Swansea have now conceded 37 goals this season, heaping more pressure on boss Bob Bradley.

Mark Noble scored his second penalty in successive games as West Ham secured back-to-back wins for the first time since October with a 1-0 win over luckless Hull.

Hull hit the woodwork three and dropped to the bottom of the table as the Hammers managed to hold on for all three points at the London Stadium.

Sunderland climbed off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light.

Patrick van Aanholt’s second-half strike left David Moyes’ side a point off 17th-placed Crystal Palace.