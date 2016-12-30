James McClean signs new West Brom deal

Ireland winger to extend stay at the Hawthorns by a further two-and-a-half years

James McClean has signed a new deal with West Bromwich Albion. Photograph: Adam Fragley/Getty

James McClean has signed a new deal with West Bromwich Albion. Photograph: Adam Fragley/Getty

 

West Brom winger James McClean has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal at the Baggies.

Albion have confirmed the 27-year-old has agreed an improved contract, which also includes an option for another year at The Hawthorns.

He joined the Baggies from Wigan in 2015 and boss Tony Pulis believes the Republic of Ireland international has been a bargain.

“For what we’ve paid and what the lad’s been earning, he’s been a terrific signing for us,” he said.

“He’s been a good lad and he’s not been in the team lately but his attitude in training and around the place is great.

“He’s scatty, but he’s a good lad with it, he’s not a bad lad. He’s been knocking on my door a few times (to get in the team).”

McClean has made 58 appearances, scoring three times, for Albion since his switch from Wigan and he follows Ben Foster and Craig Gardner in signing new terms this season.

Albion go to Southampton on Saturday before hosting Hull on Monday although McClean has not started for the team in their last six games.

Meanwhile, boss Pulis could rotate his side with two games in 48 hours and Jonny Evans is nursing a minor thigh problem following Boxing Day’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Pulis added: “We’ll look at one or two today and if they have niggles and are struggling we won’t take chances and leave them for Hull,” he said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.